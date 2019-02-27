|
|
Beverly A. (Burrill) Melin, 80, a lifelong resident of Easton, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Southeast Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center. She was the wife of the late John Melin for 51 years. B orn in Easton, a daughter of the late Allan and Rita (Doyle) Burrill, she was raised in Easton and was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School. Devoted to her family she treasured her time spent with her children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed for her kind and thoughtful ways. Beverlys hobbies included cooking, shopping, reading and writing. She is survived by her children, Lisa A. Soares and her husband Daniel of Stoughton, Alan J. Melin of Canton, Lynn M. Melin of Easton and Scott P. Melin and his wife Stephany of Easton. Also survived by five grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. Interment will follow in Village Cemetery, Easton. Visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 27, 2019