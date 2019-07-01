|
Beverly A. (Bishop) Mercier age 83, of Brockton, died peacefully Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Royal Rehabilitation Center in Braintree after a brief stay. Throughout a lengthy illness she had been lovingly cared for by her son, John. She was the loving wife for 58 years of the late Frederick C. "Sonny" Mercier, Jr. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Claire (Staples) Bishop. A lifelong resident of the city, Beverly was a 1953 graduate of Brockton High School. Beverly had a lengthy career as a bookkeeper. Starting in 1953 with Potvin Shoe and retiring from Leo's Landscaping in 2010. Beverly had been a CCD teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Church and enjoyed knitting, cooking and time spent at her Mashpee home. Spending time with her family was most important to her. She was especially proud of her five grandchildren and their accomplishments. Beverly will be remembered as a kind and loving lady who was the first one to lend a helping hand. She will be reunited with the love of her life, Sonny, on their 59th wedding anniversary, July 3rd. Beverly is survived by her children Fred C. Mercier, III and his wife Peg of East Bridgewater, John F. Mercier of Brockton, and Beth A. Boucher and her husband Bob of Brockton and five grandchildren Kate and Ryan Mercier and Sarah, Kyle and Alaina Boucher. She was the sister of Claire Cummings of Brockton, James Bishop and his wife Colleen of Brockton and the late Dennis Bishop. She was the sister-in-law of Lois Bishop of Brockton, Beverly Bercovitz of Easton, Audrey Hood of East Bridgewater and the late Larry Cummings and Charlotte Vose. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Donations in Beverly's name may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oak Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in The Enterprise on July 1, 2019