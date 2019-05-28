Home

Beverly J. Hubbard

Beverly J. Hubbard Obituary
Beverly J. (Ballum) Hubbard, 88, formerly of Avon, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019. She was devoted to her family and home. Beverly was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Erma (Beals) Ballum; wife of the late Richard A. Hubbard; beloved mother of Jill A. Petit and her husband Steve of Milford, and the late Lawrence K. Hubbard; loving grandmother of Jared Grace, Joel Grace, and Jenee Aguilar and her husband Jhony; great-grandmother of many; and a cousin of the late Richard and Robert Washburn. Private family funeral. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on May 28, 2019
