Beverly J. LaCroix

Beverly J. LaCroix Obituary
Beverly J. (Connors) LaCroix, 91, of Brockton, formerly of Roslindale and Southern, Calif., passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at St. Joseph's Manor. She was the wife of the late John Paul LaCroix. Born in Boston, a daughter of the late John V. and Beatrice (Connors) Connors, she was raised in Boston and was a graduate of Roslindale High School. Beverly was employed as a record keeper for the University of CalPolyPomona as well as working for her late husbands handmade clock business. A former Avon Lady, she was an avid Boston Sport Fan. Beverly is survived by her children, John P. LaCroix of Crestline, Calif.., Susan J. Huff and her husband Bill of Silverton, Oregon and Thomas J. LaCroix and his wife Clare of Bridgewater; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was also the mother of the late Louise Carmichael and sister of the late John V. Connors, Dorothy McAldowney and Beatrice Robbins. Due to Federal and State Emergency surrounding Covid-19, funeral services are private. A celebration of Beverly's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 3, 2020
