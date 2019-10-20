Home

Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Beverly L. Powers


1927 - 2019
Beverly L. Powers Obituary
Beverly Louise (Sears) Powers, 91, formerly a longtime resident of Whitman, passed peacefully away in Great Falls, Montana, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Bev came into this world on November 12, 1927, in Hanson, daughter of the late Emily (Atwood) and Albert R. Sears. She attended Whitman High School, where she met her future husband, Robert J. Powers. Graduating in 1945, she and Robert married in 1947 and were blessed with three sons, Robert Jr., Stephen and David. A kind and caring wife and mother, Bev loved her family, doting on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When not caring for her family, she enjoyed crafts, painting and travel. Survivors include her son, Robert J. Powers Jr. and his wife Corlis, grandchildren, Scott and his wife Danell and Roseann and her husband Jim and great-grandchildren, Eryn, Kaelyn, Jadyn and Brooke all of Great Falls. Bev was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and sons, Stephen and David. A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Whitman. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019
