Beverly "Bev" (Roberts) Rice, age 82, of Brockton, died April 9, 2020. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Bernice (Hayes) Roberts. Most of her adult life was spent raising her five children in East Bridgewater, and for many years she worked for Mupac in Brockton. Beverly was an avid fan of the Patriots. She loved to paint, crochet, make puzzles, play bingo and bowl. She was also a CCD teacher at St. John's Church in East Bridgewater. Beverly will be greatly missed for the joy and values she instilled in those lives she touched. She is survived by her loving children, Barbara and Michael Van Leer of Rehoboth Beach, DE., Patricia Mauro of Braintree, Mass., Michael Mauro of Braintree, Mass., Ricky and Karen Leedberg of Berkley, Mass., Lisa and Mark Corriveau of Middleboro, Mass.; nephews, Bobby and Scott Martin; grandchildren, Cindy Testa, Jessica Chan, Samantha Leedberg, Robert Petrie, Scott and David Mauro, Christopher Benson and Eric and Sean Marshall; and great-grandchildren. Beverly now joins her late sister Sandra Martin and her parents. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, private family services will be held. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020