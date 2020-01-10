|
Blanche T. (Vaccaro) Black, age 86, of Brockton, died unexpectedly January 7, 2020, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Donald J. Black Sr.; and mother of Donald J. Black Jr. and his wife Joanne of Palm Beach, Fla., Michael A. Black and his wife Debra of Brockton, John J. Black and his wife Michelle of Cobleskill, N.Y., Sueanne Giel and her husband Remberto of Brockton and the late Kathy Ghizari. She was the grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of eight and sister of the late Carl, Francis and Joseph Vaccaro. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Sunday, January 12, from 2-5 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home, Monday at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial in Melrose Cemetery. Donations in her name may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 10, 2020