|
|
Bonnie Marie McDade Gallagher of Brockton, died April 8, 2019, at age 48. She was the loving wife of Brian Gallagher of Brockton; loving mother of Brian McDade and Brea McDade Gallagher, both of Brockton; loving daughter of Donna McDade of Middleboro and the late Peter McDade; loving sister of Peter McDade of Rockland, Stephen McDade of Abington, and John Paul McDade of Brockton. Also survived by best friend ,Alesia Johnson of Rockland; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Quealy and Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Wednesday, April 10, from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a service at 7 p.m. Funeral from the Quealy Funeral Home Thursday at 10:30 followed by a graveside service in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton, at 11:30 a.m. Per family request, please wear you favorite sports jersey or pajamas. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 9, 2019