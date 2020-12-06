Bonnie (Otis) Maloney died on November 28, 2020, after a courageous 2-year battle with brain cancer, at the age of 61. Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Mark Maloney of Carver; daughter, Danielle Maloney; and grandchildren, Greyson and Riley; son, Jared Maloney and wife Bekky; mother, Janet O. Barrett; sisters, Gail Steele and Linda LaBelle and husband Richard; best friends, Karyl and Steve Berg; and Godson, Brian Berg; and many other beloved family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth G. Otis. Bonnie was born June 20, 1959, and grew up in Rockland. She graduated from Rockland High School and married her high school sweetheart, Mark Maloney in 1979. Bonnie had several professions but was most proud of being a financial advisor and office manager. Her favorite things were spending time with her family and friends, fishing with her sister, attending concerts and gardening. A celebration of life will be held at a future date when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society
in Bonnie's memory.