Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Silverstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda E. Silverstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda E. Silverstein Obituary
Brenda E. (Gebhard) Silverstein, 79, a lifelong resident of Brockton, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Born in Brockton, a daughter of the late Joseph and Grace (Horton) Gebhard, she was raised in Brockton and was a graduate of Brockton High School, class of 1958. Brenda was employed as a sales clerk at the Westgate Mall Jordan Marsh and later Macy's for over 30 years. A former member of Temple Beth Emunah, she enjoyed rooting for her Red Sox and Patriots, trips with her friends to the casino and day trips throughout New England. Brenda is survived by three children, Wendy E. Silverstein of Worcester, Jeffrey Silverstein of North Easton and Heather Werner of Beverly; a sister, Natalie; and five grandchildren. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now