Brenda E. (Gebhard) Silverstein, 79, a lifelong resident of Brockton, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Born in Brockton, a daughter of the late Joseph and Grace (Horton) Gebhard, she was raised in Brockton and was a graduate of Brockton High School, class of 1958. Brenda was employed as a sales clerk at the Westgate Mall Jordan Marsh and later Macy's for over 30 years. A former member of Temple Beth Emunah, she enjoyed rooting for her Red Sox and Patriots, trips with her friends to the casino and day trips throughout New England. Brenda is survived by three children, Wendy E. Silverstein of Worcester, Jeffrey Silverstein of North Easton and Heather Werner of Beverly; a sister, Natalie; and five grandchildren. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 29, 2019