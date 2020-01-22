|
Brenda (Richstein) Kates of Easton, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the age of 78. Dear daughter of the late Max and Matilda Richstein, she was the beloved wife of Alan Kates for 57 years; cherished mother of the late Elysa; and devoted mother of Michael Kates and his wife Lisa. Brenda was a dedicated nurse for 30 years, offering compassionate care to her patients. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, on Thursday, January 23, at 1 p.m., followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 22, 2020