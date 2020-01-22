Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Kates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Kates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Kates Obituary
Brenda (Richstein) Kates of Easton, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the age of 78. Dear daughter of the late Max and Matilda Richstein, she was the beloved wife of Alan Kates for 57 years; cherished mother of the late Elysa; and devoted mother of Michael Kates and his wife Lisa. Brenda was a dedicated nurse for 30 years, offering compassionate care to her patients. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, on Thursday, January 23, at 1 p.m., followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -