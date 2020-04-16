|
|
Brian E. Rudokas, 49, of East Bridgewater, passed away accidentally on April 9, 2020, after choking on his food. Born in Brockton, Brian was the beloved son of Edward A. and Virginia (Yankunas) Rudokas of East Bridgewater; and the loving brother of Jeffrey Rudokas and his wife Wendy of Newburyport. A 1989 graduate of East Bridgewater High School, he attended East Coast Aero Technical School and worked in the auto detailing business. He enjoyed fishing and lobstering with his grandfather and loved the ocean and lake with his dog DJ. Brian will be forever loved and greatly missed. Respectfully, services are private. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 16, 2020