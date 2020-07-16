Brian was a young teenager when he started working at a City operated Summer Camp for Special Needs Campers. When Brian was only 18, his sister Maureen, the highly respected former Director of the camp, recommended her younger brother Brian to be named as her replacement Director. My understandable reservations was pitted against Maureen's doubtless confidence in Brian. He was hired. What transpired for the next forty years was nothing but magical for the children, parents, and staff that attended and worked at Framingham's McCarthy Camp.



So many are appreciative of your selfless efforts. So many will miss you.



Robert L Merusi

Former Director of Framingham Parks and Recreation

