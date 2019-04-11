Home

Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Brony Summers


Brony Summers
1926 - 2019
Brony Summers Obituary
Brony "Bunny" Summers passed away after a long illness on April 6, 2019. Born in Brockton, November 5, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Julia Chesnauskas. Bunny was a 1944 graduate of Brockton High School and spent her career working for the telephone company in Brockton, Florida and Huntsville, Alabama. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, and son, Michael Bannister, along with her sister, Julia Grenis, and brothers, Walter Chesley and Ralph Chesnauskas. She is survived by her sisters, Veronica McCluskey of East Bridgewater and Margaret Tero of Whitman; sister-in-law, Patricia Chesnauskas of Yarmouthport; a nephew, Mark McCluskey and his wife Margaret of East Bridgewater; a niece, Karen McSherry and her husband James of Easton; and a niece, Holly Chesnauskas of Barnstable. She was a second grandmother to her great-nephews and niece, Adam and Eric McSherry and Sarah McCluskey. Services will be private. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2019
