Bruce A. Jensen Jr., 64, of Brockton, died Sept. 19, 2020. Known as "Chipper" and "Moose", he was a bricklayer and Marine Corps veteran. Bruce was a son to Claire (Loving) Jensen and Bruce A. Jensen Sr.; husband to Patricia (Kelley) Jensen; father to Chelsea Jensen and Victoria Jensen; a grandfather; brother to Debbie Jensen, Wendy Mitchell (Douglas), Christopher Jensen (Kimberly), and Erik Jensen. All are welcome to calling hours Sunday, Sept. 27, 1-3 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, his funeral service at 3 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home and burial to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to his youngest daughter Tori via Patricia. Per Covid-19 protocol, masks and social distancing required. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com
for his biography or call 508-583-7272.