Bruce A. Johnson


1970 - 2019
Bruce A. Johnson Obituary
Bruce A. Johnson, of Taunton, died suddenly on August 30, 2019. Born in Stoughton, July 11, 1970, he was the son of the late Margaret H. Johnson and David R. Johnson. Bruce graduated from Brockton High School in 1988. He worked for Johnson & Johnson from 1989 to 1999. He then worked as a Steel Erector for many years following. Bruce loved spending time outdoors and camping at Keoka Beach Campground with his family. He is survived by nine siblings; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog Niko. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 18, 2019
