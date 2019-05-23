|
Bruce E. Hull, age 75, of Lakeville died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his home, after a period of failing health. He was the devoted husband for 41 years of Catherine T. (Burke) Hull. Bruce was born in Brockton and raised in Middleboro, a son of the late Stanley and Jean (LaCharite) Hull and had lived in Lakeville for the past 39 years. A graduate of Middleboro High School, where he was on the football, track and basketball teams, Bruce earned an associate's degree at Massasoit Community College, completed EMT training and attended various courses at Bridgewater State College. During the Vietnam War, Bruce enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1968. For many years, Bruce had been a patrolman for the Middleboro Police Department. He left the force to join the Massachusetts State Police as a trooper and retired in 2008. Bruce was a Justice of the Peace for over twenty years. He enjoyed meeting people and often remarked that performing wedding ceremonies was one of the joys of his life. An avid sportsman, Bruce loved watching all Boston sports teams, reading, gardening, metal detecting and music. He loved animals, the Marine Corps, the State Police, his dogs and anything Irish. In addition to his wife, Bruce is survived by a brother, Paul Hull of Taunton; a brother-in-law, John Burke of Hanson; his mother-in-law, Gloria Burke of Lakeville; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Tuesday, May 28, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29, at 10 a.m. in St. John Neumann Church, 157 Middleboro Rd., East Freetown. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Bruce's name to the Lakeville Animal Hospital, 2 Clear Pond Rd., Lakeville, MA 02347. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 23, 2019