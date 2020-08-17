1/
Bruce F. McCormack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Francis McCormack, age 81, of Middleboro, formerly of Abington, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14,2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was the devoted husband of Joan M. (Burke) McCormack. Loving father of Christine (McCormack) Grover and her husband Daniel of Dorchester and Diane (McCormack) Wilmarth and her husband Kevin of Halifax. Adoring grandfather of Ryan, Jake and Matthew Wilmarth of Halifax. Born in Boston on July 16, 1939, son of Raymond L. McCormack and Anne V. Maguire. He was the dear brother of Sheila MacLean of Marshfield and preceded in death by siblings: Shirley Maraget, Marilyn Cannon, Gwendolyn Fernberg, Beverly Cullity, Raymond McCormack, John McCormack and Brendan McCormack. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Bruce worked for the United States Post Office for 35 years as a Postal Carrier in Boston and then Weymouth. He was a charismatic man who sparked laughter and love from everyone he met. He enjoyed watching football on Sundays, vacationing in Aruba, playing poker with friends and playing his daily number, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his 3 grandsons. He loved nothing more than to sit down and hear what 'my boys have been up to'. A period of visitation will be held on Tuesday August 18, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. A Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:00 am in St Josephs Church, 272 Main Street, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Center at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 or https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2100&mfc_pref=T&2100.donation=form1. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved