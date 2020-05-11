Home

Trinity United Methodist Chr
361 Sumner Ave
Springfield, MA 01108
To be announced at a later date
the Trinity United Methodist Church
More Obituaries for Bruce Bergquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce R. Bergquist

Bruce R. Bergquist Obituary
Bruce R. Bergquist, age 65, lost his 3 year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrigs disease). He passed away peacefully May 7, 2020, in hospice located in Baystate Hospital with his brother, Donald Bergquist, by his side. Bruce is survived by his siblings Donald Bergquist, Monica Bergquist, Nancy Macomber-Sousa and her husband Joseph Sousa, and Robert Bergquist and his wife Nancy Bergquist. He is also survived by his 3 children Kyle, Peter and Barbara Bergquist and his only grandchild Chase. From his second marriage, he is survived by Ruth Dickinson and her 2 children Carly and Brent Dickinson. Bruce was born and raised in Brockton Massachusetts. He graduated from Brockton High School and Bridgewater State College. He later graduated from Springfield Technical Community College. Bruce worked for Shaw's supermarkets for 40 years, while also volunteering his time as a counselor and director for over 20 years at Camp Aldersgate, a camp for adults with special needs. Bruce was a loving and devoted father/grandfather. He enjoyed spending time doing things with family and friends. He loved spending time outdoors, hiking, camping, canoeing/kayaking, and watching sports. He was known as the jokester. He loved to joke around and make people laugh. He was part of the Brockton Pentecost Methodist Church. Later, he became a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church. Due to the pandemic, a service will be scheduled at a later date at the Trinity United Methodist Church located in Springfield.
Published in The Enterprise on May 11, 2020
