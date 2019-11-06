Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Cookson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce W. Cookson Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce W. Cookson Sr. Obituary
Bruce W. Cookson Sr., 84, of Leesburg, Fla., formerly of East Bridgewater, Brockton, and Foxboro, passed away on October 12, 2019, in Leesburg, Florida following a lengthy illness. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Theodore and Vera Cookson. He graduated from East Bridgewater High School in 1953, and was a member of the National Guard in the late 1950's. He retired from The Northrop Corporation in January 1992 after 30 years of service. He and his wife Sandy then moved to Florida where he was an avid golfer and achieved "Hole in One" fame. One of his favorite pastimes was following all of his beloved Boston sports teams. He is survived by his wife Sandra (Shuker), a sister Eleanor and husband William Hartley of Hernando, Florida, former wife Marianne (Arruda) Cookson, two sons, Barry, Bruce Jr. and wife Karin, all of Sandwich, Mass., two grandchildren, Jessica Cookson of Charlestown, Amanda (Cookson) Borne of West Roxbury and husband Stephen, two great-grandchildren, Brian and Stella Borne, three stepsons, Christopher and wife Beth Hicks and Jeffrey Hicks all of Foxboro and Gregory and wife Lisa Hicks of North Attleboro and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Brian, brother Robert, and sister Betty (Cookson) Cavicchi.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -