Bud Talpey
Bud M. Talpey of Hanson, formerly of Bridgewater and Whitman, died July 14, 2020, following a brief illness. He was 91. Bud was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Vivian (Wilson) Talpey and a son, Scott Tapley. Bud leaves behind a daughter Norma Marks and her husband Charles of Raymond, Maine and a son Ernest and his wife Diane (Salamone) of Bridgewater. A public graveside service will be held Monday, July 20,at 11 a.m. in the High Street Cemetery on Pine St. in Whitman. For full obituary, online condolences please visit www.blanchardfc.com.

Published in The Enterprise from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
High Street Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
