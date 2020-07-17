Bud Talpey

Bud M. Talpey of Hanson, formerly of Bridgewater and Whitman, died July 14, 2020, following a brief illness. He was 91. Bud was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Vivian (Wilson) Talpey and a son, Scott Tapley. Bud leaves behind a daughter Norma Marks and her husband Charles of Raymond, Maine and a son Ernest and his wife Diane (Salamone) of Bridgewater. A public graveside service will be held Monday, July 20,at 11 a.m. in the High Street Cemetery on Pine St. in Whitman. For full obituary, online condolences please visit www.blanchardfc.com
