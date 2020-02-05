|
Burt L. Rosher Sr., 68, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Boston, from complications following a surgery. He was the husband of Susan L. (Jimenez) Rosher for over 46 years. Born and raised in South Boston he was a graduate from Boston High School. Upon marriage, Mr. Rosher became a resident of Brockton. He worked as a maintenance mechanic for Lebaron Foundry in Brockton, and later worked at RC Truck Sales in East Bridgewater, for many years. In addition to his wife Susan, Mr. Rosher is survived by his children, Susan M. Marchand and her husband Richard, and their children Richard and Olivia Marchand of Plymouth; Brian M. Rosher and his wife Jacqueline of Waltham and Burt L. Rosher, III of Brockton. He was predeceased by his son, Burt L. Rosher Jr. He was the brother of Dorothy Symes of Quincy, Robert Rosher of ME, Charles Rosher of Kingston, Lawrence Rosher of Bridgewater, William Rosher of NH and the late Dennis Rosher. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. More than anything, Burt loved spending time with his family and traveling. He was a devoted Boston sports fan. Burt's boundless energy coupled with his selfless nature led him to always be ready to lend a hand to family and friends. He was incredibly handy and could fix anything. Those who knew Burt best say that when it came to playing cribbage he was a "legend". Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27) Stoughton on Saturday at 8:45 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at Christ the King Church, 54 Lyman St., Brockton, at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Friday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be private. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2020