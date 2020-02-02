|
|
Calvin C. Hansen Hank of Bridgewater died January 29, 2020 in St. Joseph's Manor in Brockton at the age of 90. Hank was born in Stoughton, son of the late Evelyn (Morey) and Aage Hansen. He was raised and educated in Stoughton and Braintree. He worked at Beaver Nursery in East Bridgewater and Pearl Street Motors in Braintree. He enjoyed fishing, camping and being with family. He served in the Army during the Korean war and was a P.O.W, 1950- 1953. Beloved husband of Jean F. (Brown) Hansen of Bridgewater. Devoted father of Kristen M. Harris and her husband Michael of Bridgewater and was the father of two infant daughters who died at birth. Loving grandfather of Samantha Harris of Bridgewater. Hank is survived by a brother and a sister and was pre-deceased by two sisters. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater Monday, Feb. 3rd from 4-7pm. A Funeral Home Service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 2nd at 11:00am. Burial will take place in the Massachusetts National Cemetery Friday Feb. 7th at 11:00am with military honors. Memorial donations in honor of Hank may be made to St. Josephs Manor, 215 Thatcher Street, Brockton, MA 02302. For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 2, 2020