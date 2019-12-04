|
Calvin Edward Ellis, age 87, of Taunton passed away unexpectedly on December 1, 2019. He was a humble and caring man. Calvin is survived by his loving wife, Beverly (Bryer) Ellis; his children, Daniel, Peter and his wife Lisa, Paul and his wife Peggy, Timothy and wife Patricia and Donna; his grandchildren, Crystal, Rachael, Mark, Thomas, Ryan, Nichole, Katilan, Laura, Calvin and Dylan; his great-grandchildren, Morgan, Ashlyn, Aedyn, Maire, Eloise, Emma, Bentley, Tucker and Adeline. He was predeceased by his oldest son, Ronald, and grandson, Justin. He spent most of his life outdoors gardening, always helping others and working up until his final days. He was born in Bridgewater, December 17, 1931, the son of the late Benjamin Ellis Jr. and Laura (Knight) Ellis. Calvin graduated from Bridgewater Academy in 1950. Following high school he joined the United Sates Navy, serving from 1950-1954 during the Korean War. He married his sweetheart, Beverly I. Bryer, August 21, 1954. Together they raised 6 children in their home located in Raynham, always keeping their doors open to all. Calvin was an active member of the Freemasonry Fellowship Lodge A.F. & A.M. of Bridgewater, serving as a master mason for 47 years. He was also an active member of the American Legion Post 405 for 54 years. Calvin was the Raynham Cemetery Superintendent for 47 years as well as a foreman for Reed & Barton for 33 years. He ran his own tree service company Calvin Ellis & Sons for many years. Calvin was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and husband who cherished his time with family. He will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched and his memory will live on forever. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. A service will be held at the First Congregational Church in Raynham on Saturday, December 7, at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. Visit our web site www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guest book, obituaries and directions.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019