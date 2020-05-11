|
|
Carl D. Pitaro, former Mayor of the City of Brockton, 84, of Brockton, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital after a period of failing health. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Thomas) Pitaro. Born in Brockton on March 7, 1936, he was the son of the late Domenick and Ilda (Savini) Pitaro. Carl was the brother of the late Connie Pitaro and is survived by a niece and a nephew by marriage, and many cousins. Carl will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him. Special thank you to the staff and nurses in the Rose Lane Unit in the All American Assisted Living in Hanson, where Carl resided for the past two years. A private burial will be held in Melrose Cemetery in Brockton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Arrangements by the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise on May 11, 2020