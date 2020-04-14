Home

Carl L. Springhetti Obituary
Carl L. Springhetti, 82, of Brockton passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 after a long illness. Carl was the son of the late Louis and Margaret Springhetti of Brockton, the brother of Elizabeth Stetson of Mansfield, Edward of West Bridgewater, Donald of Marshfield, and Dennis Springhetti of Brockton. Carl was also the beloved uncle of Steve Springhetti of Brockton and many other nieces and nephews. Carl was a graduate of Brockton High School and was an independent carpenter for many years. He also worked for Waste Management Co. and Aqua Leisure Co. of Avon. He loved music, dancing, his many cats, gardening, and especially any opportunity to help those in need. Family was his most precious possession but he was a Samaritan to all that knew him and he made a difference in the lives of everyone he touched. A private service will be held at a later date. Donations in remembrance of Carl can be made to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern MA, 1300 West Elm St. Ext., Brockton, MA 02301. For online guest book and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2020
