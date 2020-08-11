Carl S. Fischer, 59, of Avon, passed away August 9, 2020 after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. In his honor, a purple ribbon campaign has been seen in Avon since March. Native of Avon, he was the son of the late Walter and W. Irene Fischer. Carl was a graduate and president of the Avon High School, Class of 1978, and was proud that his son Bryan was the president of the Avon High School, Class of 2020. He and his family owned Fischer's Market just over the Brockton line for 40 years. Carl was employed as a dispatch supervisor for Public Safety for the town of Stoughton since 2017 and had served as a dispatcher for the town of Avon for 25 years prior. Carl was known for his dedicated love of family and caring for others. What he enjoyed most was watching his boys' sports games while being a baseball coach and vice president of Avon Little League. Devoted to his hometown of Avon, he was a member and chairman of the Park and Recreation Board, former Avon School Committee member, and a member of the Public Safety Building Committee. Carl was the beloved husband of Lori J. (Matta) Fischer for almost 27 years; the loving father of twin sons, Joseph and Bryan Fischer; brother of Mary Lou Hansen of Avon, Joyce Rogers of Idaho and Sandra Fischer of Walpole; uncle of Damask Petrick, Danielle Hansen, Matthew and R.J. Rogers, and Lily and Lauren Matta; son-in-law of Diane Matta of Avon and the late Herbert Matta; brother-in-law of Michael and Andrea Matta of West Bridgewater; and a dear friend of many including Ed Sarni and Bob Costa. All are welcome to calling hours Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St. Brockton with COVID-19 protocol, masks required, kindly exit after paying your respects. His funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (For Pancreatic Cancer Program), Office of Development, 330 Brookline Ave. Boston, MA 02215. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com
or call 508-583-7272.