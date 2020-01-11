|
Carl "Sonny" William Dupre, 89, of Bridgewater, passed away at Good Samaritan Medical Center on January 6, 2020 after a brief stay. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Gloria (Giovanini) Dupre. He also leaves behind his children, Michelle (Dupre) Bourke and her husband John of Bourne, Derrick Dupre and his wife Lynn of Bridgewater; his sister-in-law, Barbara (Giovanini) Metcalf and husband Bill of Bridgewater; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his nieces and nephews and their spouses. Carl was predeceased by his sister, Marjorie (Dupre) Goode of East Bridgewater and his sister, Joan Dupre of Middleboro. Carl was born April 27, 1930, in Westport, to William O. Dupre and his wife Lily (Erickson) Dupre. He was raised in Middleboro and graduated from Middleboro High School in 1948. Carl and Gloria were married in 1951 in Bridgewater where they raised their family. He worked for the Bay State Gas company for 35 years, retiring in 1997. Sonny was an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing and spent many summers boating at the family cottage on Cape Cod - but what he cherished most was the time he spent with his family, particularly with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of services, all friends and family are welcome to attend a celebration of life which will be held in the Banquet Room at Barrett's Fireside Grille, 30 Bedford Street, Middleboro, on Saturday, February 22, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. A Mass will be offered in Carl's name on Sunday, February 23, at 12 p.m. (noon) at Saint Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center Street, Bridgewater. Donations may be made in Carls memory to or the . This is preferred in place of flowers. You may also visit the obituary page for Carl W. Dupre on the MacKinnon Funeral Home, Whitman web site at www.mackinnonfuneral.com, where you can extend condolences to the family, share fond memories and kind thoughts, upload pictures and videos or make donations to his favorite charities.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 11, 2020