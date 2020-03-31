Home

Carlo Altieri Obituary
Carlo Altieri, 84, of Brockton, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was the husband of the late Elaine R. (Green) Altieri. Born in Brockton, July 20, 1935, he was the son of the late Michael Altieri and Elda M. (Gismondi) Altieri. Carlo was a carpenter and had his two boys, Mark and Rick, by his side their entire lives and loved spending time with his family. Carlo is survived by his children, Mark Altieri, Richard Altieri and Lisa Altieri; and his brother, Michael Altieri. He was also the brother of the late Roger Altieri. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services will be private for the immediate family. A memorial will be held at a later date in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 31, 2020
