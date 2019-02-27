|
|
Carmela E. (Ieronimo) Ibbitson, 89, of Halifax, formerly of Hanson, died on Monday, February 25, 2019, after a period of failing health. She was the wife of John Ibbitson for 50 years. She was born in Brockton, daughter of the late Nicholas and Josephine (Papa) Ieronimo and a graduate of Brockton High School and attended William Business College. Carmela was a Hanson resident for 55 years before moving to Halifax, where she enjoyed singing and sang in the choir at the Halifax Mobile Park, as well as the choir at St. Joseph the Worker Church for 8 years and was involved in the pro-life program. She was very active in many sports; bowling, bocce, playing cards and loved gardening. She worked at Cranberry Specialty Hospital for 22 years as well as The Enterprise, Brockton, for many years, and also had her real estate sales license. She was the loving mother to Jack Ibbitson and his wife Jean of Halifax, Jim Ibbitson of Hanson, Susan Balestra and her husband Bob of Halifax, Sharon Kenney and her husband John of Bridgewater; grandmother to her loving grandchildren, Johnny, Jennifer, Janel, Joshua, Christina, Rachael, Bobby, John Jr., Tyler, Damian, Jimmy, Corey Ryan and the late Brandon; also her loving great-grandchildren, Aralyn, Jacoby, Brendan, Jacob, Halynn, Rachael Sue, Lewis, Wade, Skye and Zoe. She is also survived by her siblings, Virginia Bradbury, Joanne Ieronimo, Nicholas Ieronimo and his wife Mary; also many nieces, nephews and close friends. She was also the sister of the late Joseph Ieronimo, Mary Parsons and Lucille Pierce. Her funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1, at 8 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a..m. in Our Lady of the Lake Church, Halifax. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, February 28, from 4-8 p.m. Donations may be made in her name to the Huntington Disease Society of America, 1253 Worchester Rd., Suite 202, Framingham, MA 01701 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 27, 2019