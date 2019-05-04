Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmela Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela M. Barnes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carmela M. Barnes Obituary
Carmela M. (Pelaggi) Barnes, 90, of Brockton, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, after a short period of failing health. She was the wife of Paul A. Barnes. A lifelong resident of Brockton, she was born June 22, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Albert Pelaggi and Ann (Allegra) Pelaggi. Carmela loved to cook and play the guitar and was devoted to her family. Carmela is survived by her husband, Paul A. Barnes; her children, Paul Barnes and Peter Earl Barnes; her grandson, Christopher Allen Barnes; and her brother, Joseph Pelaggi. At Carmela's request, all funeral services were private. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now