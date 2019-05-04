|
Carmela M. (Pelaggi) Barnes, 90, of Brockton, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, after a short period of failing health. She was the wife of Paul A. Barnes. A lifelong resident of Brockton, she was born June 22, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Albert Pelaggi and Ann (Allegra) Pelaggi. Carmela loved to cook and play the guitar and was devoted to her family. Carmela is survived by her husband, Paul A. Barnes; her children, Paul Barnes and Peter Earl Barnes; her grandson, Christopher Allen Barnes; and her brother, Joseph Pelaggi. At Carmela's request, all funeral services were private. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 4, 2019