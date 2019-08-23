|
Carmella M. (Tomaselli) Lalli, 94, a longtime resident of Brockton, formerly of Avon, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019. She had worked at Kennedy's Clothing for over 40 years until her retirement. She was a devoted communicant of St. Edward Church and Chapel of Our Savior. Carmella was the wife of the late Michael J. Lalli Sr.; beloved mother of Michael J. Lalli Jr. and his wife Linda of Raynham and Joseph S. Lalli of Brockton; loving grandmother of Vincent Lalli and his wife Alexis, Marisa Lalli, and Joseph S. Lalli Jr.; sister of the late Rose Stella, Sabina Brugnoli, Theresa Young, Gerri Tomasello, and Ann, Vito, Joseph, Gerald and Fawn Tomaselli; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. A private funeral was held. Those wishing, memorial gifts may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 23, 2019