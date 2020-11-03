Carol A. (Maher) Byrnes, age 78, of Middleborough, died surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born in New Bedford, she was the daughter of the late Pierre & Mary (Mellor) Maher. Carol attended New Bedford Public Schools and hairdressing school. She worked as a hairdresser in Jamaica Plain and as a nurse's aide in Middleborough, retiring in the mid-1990's. Carol was fun-loving and full of energy! She loved camping with her family; and along with her daughter, Carol organized, built and ran the Haunted House in Lakeville for many years. She always made sure to decorate for the holidays as this brought her much joy. Carol liked playing bingo, loved the beach, and took dancing classes and recitals with her daughter; dancing and enjoying herself all of the time. Most of all, Carol was most happy spending time with her family. "Nan" as she was known to all, was loved and will be missed by many. Carol was the beloved wife of the late Ronald J. Byrnes; loving mother of Ronald Robert Byrnes & his companion Lorie of Middleborough and Kelly Mahoney & her husband Bob of Lakeville; cherished grandmother of Michael, Jennifer, Jessica and Leann; dear sister of the late Diane Coutinho, Barbara Nord and William Maher. She is also survived by Maryanne, Debbie, Maryellen and Sue. All are welcome to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 4- 7 p.m. Family and friends are invited to the graveside services at the Nemasket Hill Cemetery, 515 Plymouth Street, Middleborough, on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. (Limit of 50 people). Due to the pandemic, a facial mask and social distance rules must be followed at all times. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carol's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
