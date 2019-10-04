Home

Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 963-4199
Carol A. Cartullo

Carol A. Cartullo Obituary
Carol Ann Cartullo, lifelong resident of Holbrook, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019, at the age of 69. Born in Brockton, Carol grew up in Holbrook and graduated from Holbrook High School. For many years she had worked as a file clerk for the family business, Brook Contractors Supply. Carol enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and she will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Carol was the daughter of the late George V. and Rosalie M. (Buttacavoli) Cartullo; devoted sister of Rosemarie Burns of Holbrook, Lina Cane of Stoughton, Danielle Delorey of Holbrook, Georgina Coelho of Fla., George V. Cartullo Jr. of Holbrook and Rosalie A. Piver of N.H. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, funeral services and burial will be private. Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St, Holbrook, is assisting the family with these arrangements. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 4, 2019
