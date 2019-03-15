|
Carol Ann (Boucher) Cavanagh, 81, of Brockton, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Donald Francis Cavanagh. Born on April 19, 1937, Carol was the daughter of the late George and Edna (Belanger) Boucher. Raised in Brockton, she was a graduate of Brockton High School class of 1955, and completed her education at Pierce College in Boston. Mrs. Cavanagh was employed with Signature Health Care for many years, and after retirement in 2011 remained at her home in Brockton. Carol was devoted to her family. She is survived by her children, Mark F. Cavanagh and his wife Karen of Bridgewater, Beth Anne (Cavanagh) Carr and her husband Kevin of West Linn, Ore., John Saxton Cavanagh of Bellingham, and Ellen M. (Cavanagh) Rindone and her husband John of Douglas; her grandchildren, Erinn Cavanagh, Brendan Carr, Caitlin Carr, Lucas Rindone, and Isabelle Rindone; one great-grandchild, Julian Gallo; her siblings, Dennis G. Boucher of Bridgewater, Susan Boucher Wieland of Littleton, N.H., Nancy Boucher Grant of Taunton, and Patricia Boucher Dolan of Madison, Conn. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte123), Brockton on Tuesday at 8 a.m. thence to Christ the King Parish, 54 Lyman St., Brockton where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Monday 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the and/or the . For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019