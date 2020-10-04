1/1
Carol A. (Folino) Cosgrove, age 73, of East Bridgewater, died peacefully at her home September 24, 2020. Carol was the wife of the late Paul Cosgrove. Born in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Jane (Gothage) Folino. Carol was raised in Brockton and was a graduate of Brockton High School. Carol was devoted to her family and loved raising her family and taking care of others. She also enjoyed travel, music, cooking, and watching movies. For several years she worked Customer Service at Wigs By Paula. Carol is survived by her daughters, Lisa Cosgrove of East Bridgewater and Beth Brooker of North Lauderdale, FL. She was the grandmother of Ashley and Joseph Brooker and sister of Debra Paparo of Brockton. Donations in Carol's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association at: www.Diabetes.Org/diabetes/donate or by mail at American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
