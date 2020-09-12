Carol Ann (Garafalo) Costa, age 76, of Brockton, formerly of Middleborough, rejoined the love of her life on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, after visits from family and in the presence of her daughter. Carol was the wife of the late James "Jimmie" "Junior" Fontes Costa Jr. and the daughter of the late Carmen R. Garafalo and Lorainne (Trinque) Garafalo and sister to the late Robert "Bubba" C. Garafalo. Carol leaves behind her children, Lori Costa-Cline, James "Jimmie" Fontes Costa III; son-in-law, Donald J. Cline and grandchildren, Jay Fontes Cline and James Costa Cline as well as many sisters and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews, who she adored. Carol was born in Middleborough and graduated from Memorial High School in 1962. She was a proud Sachem and had tight bonds with her classmates up until her last days. During high school, she worked for the Plymouth Shoe Company before attending Burdette College where she received an associate's degree in Medical transcription. She started her career at St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford but moved to Morton Hospital where she retired as an executive assistant in 1999 with over 25 years of dedicated service. Carol married her husband Jimmie in 1969 and raised her family in North Middleborough. She was a faithful and loving wife even after his passing in 1986 from colon cancer. She devoted herself to raising her children and was a strong advocate for them until her dying days. Carol was known for her kind and selfless ways and her exuberant personality that drew people in. She made friends quickly and was always jumping in to help. She had a long history of volunteering for organizations like the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, North Middleboro Mothers Club, Federation for the Blind, Special Olympics
and Emmanuel House/Connemara Senior Living. As a devout Catholic, she was never without rosary beads. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Lady Sodality and gave many hours of service to the church community. She was also a member of the American Association of Medical Transcriptionists and the volunteer organizer for Morton Hospital for many years (which she routinely recruited her children to help with). Her baking was legendary, and she shared her treats with friends, family and coworkers on every holiday or special occasion including many viewing parties for her beloved Patriots and Red Sox. She was most known for doll cakes she made well into her seventies to remember friends on their birthdays. Carol loved music, live theatre and movies. She was a forever teenager with favorite songs from the Beatles, Motown, Roy Orbison, Broadway, Jay Black, Guns and Roses, Disco and of course the King, Elvis. Family will remember her for her love of entertaining as she hosted many clam boils and cookouts in her backyard all while holding a movie camera to capture it all earning her the nickname Cecil B. DeMille. Family and friends are invited to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Monday, September 14, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. All are welcome to her funeral Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 580 Monponsett Street, (Route 58), Halifax, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Wood Street, Middleborough. Due to the pandemic, a facial mask and social distance rules must be followed at all times. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carols name to Archways Enterprises (The ARC of Plymouth and Upper Cape Cod), 10 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360, (on memo line please list: In memory of Carol Costa). This will be Carol's final way of taking care of her son. For online condolences and directions, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com
