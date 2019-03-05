Home

Carol A. Gianunzio Obituary
Carol A. (Halpin) Gianunzio, age 60, of Brockton, died Friday, March 1, 2019. She was the wife of the late David R. Beals. Born in Boston and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of Helen (Fallon) Halpin and the late Andrew Thomas Halpin. Carol was the loving mother of David Gianunzio, Gina Adorno and her husband Jose, Angela Ferrini and her husband Ronnie and Matthew Beals and his fiancee Marie McCormack. She also leaves 22 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Linda Murphy, Janice Shaw, Diane Gianunzio, Billy Halpin, Andrew Halpin, Daniel Halpin and the late Susan Mandeville. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Friday, March 8, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in Christ the King Parish at 11 a.m. Burial in Melrose Cemetery. Please consider a memorial donation in Carol's name to assist the family with funeral expenses. For complete obituary, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2019
