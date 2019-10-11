Home

Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Carol A. Gray Obituary
Carol A. (Reed) Gray, 81, of Brockton, passed away October 1, 2019. A 1957 graduate of Brockton High School, she worked for M.B. Claff's for many years and was also a nurse's aide at Braemoor Nursing Home. She enjoyed doing crafts and puzzles. Carol was the wife of the late Melvin W. Gray; mother of Cheryl Moulton; grandmother of Ashley, Brian, Jillian, and Julia; great-grandmother of Josiah and Niyah; sister of the late Gwen, Carl, and John Reed Jr.; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to visitation Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 10-11 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton, burial to follow in Coweeset Cemetery. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2019
