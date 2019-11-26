|
|
Carol A. (Smith) Merriam, age 70, of Norton, passed away in the comfort of her home, with her loved ones by her side on Friday, November 22, 2019. Born in Stoughton, December 28, 1948, she was a loving daughter of the late Joseph and Albina (Grubenskas) Smith. Carol grew up in Stoughton and was a graduate of Stoughton High School. She continued her education and was a graduate of Framingham State College. She had made her home in Norton for over forty years and formerly resided in Stoughton. Carol worked as a bookkeeper for Flynn Pest Control in Rehoboth and had previously been employed for many years at North Easton Saving Bank, where she worked her way up to the position of a branch manager. A communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Norton, she enjoyed playing Friday night bingo at the church and her other hobbies included traveling, taking cruises and trips to area casinos. She is survived by her devoted son, Niles J. Merriam of Norton. She was the beloved grandmother of Melissa Merriam and Steven Merriam both of Rehoboth. Her funeral, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will begin on Saturday, November 30, at 10:30 a.m. from the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (off Route 140, Taunton Avenue), Norton, followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in Saint Marys Church, 1 Power St., Norton. Burial will be held privately at a later date. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 29, from 5-8 p.m. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797. To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 26, 2019