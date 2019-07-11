|
|
Carol E. (Leonard) Smith, 83, formerly of Florida, died peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, July 6, 2019, after a period of failing health. Born in Brockton and raised on the "Family Farm" in West Bridgewater, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Muriel F. (Romaine) Leonard. Carol enjoyed listening to the gospel music of Elvis Presley and took frequent trips to Twin Rivers Casino, where she loved to play the slots. Her greatest joy however, was spending quality time with her loving family. She is survived by her two children, Lynne Dukett and her husband Dennis of Kingston, and Mark Smith and fiancee Cheryl of Plymouth; and her grandchildren, Chad, Rachel, Samantha, Amber, Nicki, and Mark; as well as seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Charles "Clint" Leonard and his wife Ann of West Bridgewater; and her sister, Joan Ovitt and her husband Brian of Charelmont; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her children, Rick Smith and Pamela (Smith) Sergi, and her sister, Lorraine Hackenson. Carol was a very loving, caring, and compassionate woman and will be dearly missed. A celebration of her life will be held in the near future among family and close friends. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 11, 2019