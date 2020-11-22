Carol Lee (Cooke) Young, "Nana", of North Quincy, Avon and Middleboro, passed away on November 19, one month before her 76th birthday, after a brave fight against cancer. She was the loving wife of the late Paul F. Young, "Papa", and the sister of Jack Cooke, Linda Truesdell and the late Jeanne Carter. Her parents were the late John P. Cooke and Winifred (Gallagher) Cooke. She is survived by her children, Rich Young, and his wife Sue Ripley-Young, Cathy Newman, and her husband Ronnie, Michael Young, and his wife Kelly. She is the devoted Nana of Connor, Spencer, Alli and Josh. She will also be missed by her brothers and sisters in-law and many nieces and nephews. Carol graduated from North Quincy High School, and married Paul in July, 1964. After settling in Avon in 1968, she taught CCD for St. Michael's Church and helped countless students during her 31-year career as a teacher's aide in the Avon public schools. Nana loved to travel to countless sports games where she enthusiastically cheered for her grandchildren and all of their teammates. Visiting hours will be Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., Lakeville. A funeral service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. Carol's ashes will be interned at the National Cemetery in Bourne during a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her memory to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 906 North Main St., Brockton, MA 02301.



