Carol R. (Redonnet) Dixon, 88, of Plymouth, formerly of East Bridgewater passed away on August 9, 2019 after a brief illness. Beloved wife for 63 years of the late Everard N. Dixon. She is survived by brother Warren Redonnet of Sebastian, Florida, and her loving children, Bradford and wife, Anna, Dixon of Bellingham, Mass.; Karin and husband, Jay, Huxman of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Shelley and husband, Robert, Dixon-Williams of Schroon Lake, N.Y; Lisa and husband, Myron, Winders of Plymouth, Mass.; and E. Delroy and wife, Linda, Dixon of Newport, Maine. She is also survived by her adoring 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews across the country. Visitation will be from 5 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, at the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. ( Rte. 58 at the rotary circle) in Whitman. Funeral service will be at 11a.m. on Thursday, August 15, at the First Congregational Church of Hanson, Hanson, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Congregational Church of Hanson. For full obituary, online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 12, 2019