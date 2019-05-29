|
|
SFC Carol Ann Williams-Furtado passed away suddenly, on May 18, 2019, at UMass/Alliance hospital in Leominster. Carol was born to Edgar and Louise Turner, November 4, 1948, at Boston Women's Hospital, Boston. Carol had thirty years of combined service both active and reserve to our nation. She was one of the first female stevedores in the Army, responsible for the loading and securing of cargo and equipment for overseas deployment on ocean going vessels. In a time when women were neither wanted nor respected in the military, Carol earned the trust and admiration of her subordinates, peers and senior officers alike. Her professionalism, integrity and dedication to duty were a shining example to all. She gladly accepted the challenge of not only representing herself but all the women serving with her and those to come. She knew that she had to work twice as hard to get half the credit of the men, and that drove her to succeed in the face of every insult, she did this all with a smile on her face and a gleam in her eyes, her spirit was indomitable. Carol was a champion of all that could not fight for themselves. In 1995, when the schools in Alachua, Fla., were failing their most vulnerable population, she became a founding member of a Charter school for children with special needs. Upon her return to Massachusetts she worked as a domestic violence advocate at the Concord Courthouse and more than once, with total disregard for her own safety, put herself between the abused and the abuser. Carol was a wearer of hats with a style that was unique and matched the free spirit that lived in her soul. Terrified of driving, she chose to face her fear and learned to ride motorcycles in the early 1980s, turning her terror into her passion she had a lifelong love affair with the open road. Carol's credo was ride to live, live to ride but most importantly ride your own. Carol is survived by her husband of thirty-two years, Joseph Furtado; her sons, Richard Williams, John Furtado and Jacob Furtado. She was predeceased by her son, Jason Williams. Carol leaves behind a loving family that includes, her sisters, Evelyn and Linda; brother, Eddie; and sisters-in-law, Debbie Turner and Suzanne Furtado. Carol was a grandmother to seven and a great-grandmother of two. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Carol's name to the Autism Society of America, www.autism-society.org/get-involved/donate/. Relatives and friends invited to attend visitation in the MacKinnon Funeral Home on Saturday June 1, from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at the Holy Ghost Church in Whitman, at 11 a.m. with interment immediately following at the Mount Zion ceremony in Whitman. The bereavement will be held at the Adria restaurant at Ridder's Country Club, in East Bridgewater, from 1 to 4 p.m. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 29, 2019