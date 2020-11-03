1/
Carole A. Gale
Carole A. (Crowley) Gale, 80, of Bucksport, Maine, died October 29, 2020. She was born April 15, 1939, to Richard and Mary Crowley, at a Brockton, Mass., hospital. She grew up in Brockton and attended local schools. Following high school graduation, she worked as a medical secretary at Carney Hospital in Boston. She met her future husband Henry in Edgartown on Martha's Vineyard Island. Carole and Henry were married on May 21, 1960, and moved to Portland, Maine, where Henry was a newscaster at WGAN TV/RADIO. In 1965, they moved to Washington, D.C. for two years while Henry worked for the American Trucking Association. They returned to Portland where Henry joined the Greater Portland Chamber of Commerce and Carole worked at the Osteopathic Hospital as a medical secretary. They made their home on Glen Haven Road West in Portland, moving later to Standish, Maine. They had 2 children, Elizabeth and Steven who attended local schools. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Henry A. Gale of Bucksport, a daughter, Elizabeth and husband William K. Wilcox of Windham, Maine, a son, Steven H. Gale of Portland, Maine, and his girlfriend Deborah Wakefield of South Portland, Maine, Linda (Dutton) Gale of Biddeford, Maine, a brother, Richard and wife Donna Crowley of Rehoboth, Mass., a brother-in-law, Everett and wife Marlene Gale of Milford, N.H., nephews, Douglas and wife Jeannie Gale of Goffstown, N.H., and David and wife Patty Gale of Pepperell, Mass., an aunt, Claire Caldwell of Arlington, Mass., grandchildren, Kiersten, Garrett, Andrew, Shelby, Chloe, and great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Zoey, Addison and Remi. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Carole's memory can be made to Kidney Foundation of Maine, 470 Forest Ave., Ste. 302, Portland, ME 04101. Arrangements by Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home, Bucksport. mitchelltweedie-young.com

Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2020.
