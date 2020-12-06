Carole A. Nelson, Age 83, passed away in her home peacefully on December 3, 2020. Carole was born in Brockton, the daughter of the late Wallace and Eleanor (Farrell) Hebshie. Carole had been an East Taunton resident since 1989 and was formerly of Brockton and Tampa, FL. Carole attended Brockton schools and was a Brockton High School Graduate. She was a former employee of the Kings Department Store in Brockton, Bay to Bay Nursing Home in Tampa, FL, and at Bickford's Restaurant in Raynham. She enjoyed watching quiz shows, Broadway musicals, going to the beach, loved a good laugh and above all cherished her time with family. Carole is survived by her children, Lisa Nelson of Taunton, Traci Nelson of East Taunton, Lynn Nelson of Riverview, FL and Scott Nelson of Lithia, FL; her siblings, Ronald Hebshie and wife Elaine of Methuen, and Robert LeRoy of Bridgewater; her loving grandchildren, Kelley, Megan, Kyle; and great grandchildren, Alana, Liam and Reilly. She also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held at Cedar Knoll Cemetery in East Taunton on Wednesday, December 9, at 10a.m. Visiting hours are kindly omitted. Arrangements are under the care of the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com
to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions