Carole Florio, known to many as Jeannie Thompson, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at her home in Halifax. She was born April 2, 1947, and was the daughter of the late John and Mary Thompson. Carole, recently widowed by the loss of her husband Roland Florio, leaves behind four children, Terri Hamilton of Raynham, Kristine MacNeil of Northbridge, Kevin Broderick of Hanson, and Nicholas Florio of Taunton. She also leaves behind her ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Nicole Hamilton-Peters, Merry Hamilton, Steven Hamilton, Zoey, Kyrie, Ivy, Jameson, Jake MacNeil, Cullen MacNeil, Luke MacNeil, Rocco MacNeil, Hailey Broderick, Neveah Florio, Roland Florio, and of course, her loving dog, Jayda. She now joins her parents Mary and John, her loving husband Roland, her son Kevin, her brother Johnny, her sister Judy, and her beautiful granddaughter Ali. Carole was born in Weymouth and spent her childhood years in Whitman, along with her siblings Richard Thompson, Charles Thompson, Judy Conway, and Linda Gavaza. After graduating from Whitman-Hanson Regional High School, she first married Kevin Broderick and together they had 4 children. Shortly afterwards, she obtained her RN degree from Massasoit College and then went on to earn her Nurse Practitioner's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. Years later, working at Brockton Hospital, she met the love of her life, Roland Florio, MD; together, they had Nicholas. Throughout her life, Carole had a true love of people and was known for her friendly and caring nature, driven by passion. These admirable characteristics among many others, allowed her to flourish during her years as a nurse. She prided herself in using her skills and knowledge toward her fondness in women's health, particularly young women. While she was a true pioneer in the field, her devotion to her children was clearly above all. Armed with a strong work ethic and love for her children, she travelled back and forth from Massachusetts to Virginia to earn her degree at a time when the field was in its early years. This, along with her good nature, compassion, and outgoing personality were a natural fit for the profession. Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 2 Maquan Street, corner Route 14 and 58, Hanson, on Friday, November 6, from 4-7 p.m. All other services will be private. For directions and to sign Carole's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
