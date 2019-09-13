|
Carole L. (Mockus) Kearney, age 86, of Halifax, formerly of Brockton, died September 11, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. Carole was the loving wife for 55 years of the late John E. Kearney Sr. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Anna (Jacobs) Mockus. Carole was a graduate of Brockton High School and for over 20 years was a Special Education Assistant at the Davis and Raymond Elementary schools. While a resident of Brockton, Carole was actively involved at St. Edward's Church and then in Halifax at Our Lady of the Lake Church. She was both kind and compassionate, and devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren and pet dogs. She was also an avid reader, Boston sports fan, Boston College sports fan and enjoyed trips to Foxwoods. Carole was the mother of John E. Kearney Jr. and his wife Beth of Raynham, Karen L. Mahoney and her husband Paul of Sudbury, Kevin C. Kearney and his wife Maureen of Vernon, Conn., and Colleen A. Belcher and her husband Steve of Halifax; grandmother of Brittany Coates, Liz Black, Shawna D'Amelia, Erin Patterson, Corrine Kavanaugh, Bridget Mahoney, Kristi and Kylie Kearney, Whitney Murphy, and Kristyn, Zach and Jacob Belcher. Carole was the sister of the late Anne Mockus and Leo Mockus Jr. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Sunday, September 15, 3-6 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home on Monday, September 16, at 7:45 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Lake Church, Halifax, at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Please consider donations in Carole's name to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 13, 2019