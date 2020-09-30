Carolyn A. (Pearson) (Wainwright) Jones, age 77, of East Bridgewater, died unexpectedly, September 27, 2020, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. Carolyn was the wife of the late Carl Jones and mother of the late Patrick Wainwright. Born in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Alton E. and Dorothy E. (Carle) Pearson. She attended schools in Brockton and Middleboro and graduated from Apponequet Regional High School in Freetown. For 20 years, she was a merchandise clerk in the Bradlees Warehouse Distribution Center in Braintree, and was a member of its bowling team. She then became an assistant childcare provider for 10 years in home daycare. Carolyn was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. She also like music and dancing. Carolyn was the stepmother of Carl, Gordon and Jeffrey Jones, and sister of Lauraine Scully and the late Beverly Scully. She is also survived by her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Thursday, October 1, from 4-7 p.m. A private family service will be held Friday, followed by burial in Melrose Cemetery. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed, maximum of 40 people in the funeral home at any one time. Donations in Carolyns name may be made to the American Cancer Society
