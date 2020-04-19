|
Carolyn A. LaMarre, of Randolph, passed away unexpectedly April 11, 2020 at the age of 69. Born in Providence, R.I. and raised in Warwick, R.I., Carolyn graduated from Pilgrim High School in Warwick and Regis College. She continued her education, graduating from URI Graduate School in Community Planning and Design and eventually New England School of Law. She worked as an attorney and was a Certified Massachusetts Land Court Examiner. Carolyn was the past President of the Brockton Garden Club and past member of the Board of Directors for the Brockton Conservation Commission, the Brockton Council on Aging, Brockton Symphony Orchestra, and the Taunton River Watershed Alliance. Devoted daughter of Francis E. and Evelyn V. (Faella) LaMarre. Loving sister of Denise Mencarini (Roger) of No. Smithfield, R.I., Edward J. LaMarre (Sandra) of Mercer, Maine, and the late Dorothy M. Salter (Robert). Beloved aunt of Jennifer M. Bowman, Jamie P. Grenkiewicz, Amber Salter, Robyn Salter, Jason P. Bellucci, Brenton LaMarre, Daniel LaMarre, Kyle Salter, and Ross Howard. Cherished Godmother of Dorothy Tully. Grand-aunt to 8 and great great-aunt to 6.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020